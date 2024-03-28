Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to $52.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:SU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.88. 1,608,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
