Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 5,000 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $59.37. 84,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,379. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brady by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brady by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 198,805 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Brady

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.