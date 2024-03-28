TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $68.48. 97,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,397. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

