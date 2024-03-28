Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $285.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.91.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $260.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average of $219.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,961,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $260,560,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

