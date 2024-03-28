Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

CareCloud stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. CareCloud has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

