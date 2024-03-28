Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,740 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
FV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.23. 141,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- About the Markup Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.