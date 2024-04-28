Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,582 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $187.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.35 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

