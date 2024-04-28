Wrapped Cardano One Day Volume Tops $10,034.17 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $17.31 billion and approximately $10,034.17 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,827,102,021 coins and its circulating supply is 35,639,840,247 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,827,102,020.956 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.48578493 USD and is up 5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,122.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

