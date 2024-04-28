Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,064 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Motors were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Shares of GM opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

