Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 330.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.4 %

WING opened at $382.56 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $383.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

