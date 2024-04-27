Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.03.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 73.49% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of C$18.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1.0301095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on FC
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.