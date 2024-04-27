Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
RAVE stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
