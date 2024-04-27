Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.72.

Get Spire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 349,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spire by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 229,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,898,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.