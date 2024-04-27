NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NURO stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 110.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

