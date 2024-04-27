FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $211.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average of $205.27. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

