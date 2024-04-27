DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

