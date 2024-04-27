U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

GROW opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

