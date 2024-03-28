Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $260.00. 297,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $198.61 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

