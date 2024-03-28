Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 240,215 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134,728 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

