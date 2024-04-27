Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$120.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$120.63.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$111.63 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.