Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$120.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$120.63.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$111.63 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.