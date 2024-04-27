DexCom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,495 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average daily volume of 5,616 call options.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

