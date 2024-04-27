B. Riley Lowers Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $8.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.64 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

