Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $444.93

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a one year low of $215.56 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.