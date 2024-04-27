Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $102,339.82 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,457 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $118,293.83.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Howard Fu sold 4,458 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $329,446.20.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $70.09 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

