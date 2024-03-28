Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes $286,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 561,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,774. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
