Syon Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,338.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $39.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

