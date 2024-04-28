Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Onsemi by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

ON opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

