WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $890,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,892 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 1,831,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

