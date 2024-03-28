Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $14.51

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $15.29. Triumph Group shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 103,188 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

