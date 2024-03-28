West Wealth Group LLC Sells 70,751 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,751 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $104.11. 1,172,604 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

