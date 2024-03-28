West Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,113. The company has a market cap of $515.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

