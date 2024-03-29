Alterity Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,117 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alterity Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $181.38 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.98. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.