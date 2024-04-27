Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
POLA opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.