Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

