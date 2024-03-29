FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FRMO Price Performance
FRMO stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. FRMO has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.
FRMO Company Profile
