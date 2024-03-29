Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00002832 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99013932 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

