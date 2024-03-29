InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 167.2% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,670 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 17.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter worth $8,531,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,646,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.54 on Friday. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

