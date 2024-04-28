Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 159,409 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2,074.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,409 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 227,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $12.28 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.