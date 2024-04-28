Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 27,016 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 207.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for about 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Evergy by 62.5% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.69 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.