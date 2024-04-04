Citigroup Lowers Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $104.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.