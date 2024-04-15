Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $556.42 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Linde worth $556,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.58. The company had a trading volume of 471,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,818. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.79.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

