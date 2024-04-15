Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 443,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 760,827 shares.The stock last traded at $53.81 and had previously closed at $52.74.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

