4,735 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,883,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

WESCO International Stock Down 3.2 %

WCC stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

