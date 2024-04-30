Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.31. 126,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

