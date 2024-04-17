Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,112 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,660,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

