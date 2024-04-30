Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.69%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,943 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

