BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 258,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,370,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.