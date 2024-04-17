Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 0.1%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $299.01 and last traded at $303.64. 221,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 275,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.82.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

