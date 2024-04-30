Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $553.60 and last traded at $553.73. 627,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,444,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

