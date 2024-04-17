Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

